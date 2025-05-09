St Helena Commemorates 80th Anniversary of VE Day

The St Helena Veterans Association (SHVA) yesterday hosted a series of events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, honouring the sacrifices and contributions of both international and local heroes to the Allied victory in Europe.

The day began outside The Canister with solemn Readings of the Proclamation by Cllr Robert Midwinter and then by David Harding, recalling the historic announcement that marked the end of World War II in Europe.

Mid-morning, a dignified Main Service took place at the Cenotaph. Led by Bishop Dale, the service offered a moment for reflection and remembrance. Attendees observed a reverent two-minute silence, followed by the laying of wreaths as a mark of respect for those who served and sacrificed. In the evening, the symbolic Ringing of Church Bells echoed the triumphant sounds that swept across Europe on that momentous day in 1945. Adding a visual tribute, High Knoll Fort was illuminated in the UK national colours of red, white, and blue, serving as a beacon of remembrance visible across the island.

The SHG UK Representative’s Office attended the service at Westminster Abbey and a concert held at Horse Guards Parade in London.

These events underscore St Helena’s commitment to remembering the profound impact of the Second World War and acknowledging the collective efforts that led to peace. The programme aimed to ensure that both the global significance of VE Day and the unique contributions of St Helenians are appropriately honoured.

Chairman of the SHVA, Joshua Deville, commented:

“Yesterday marked the national and international commemoration of this very important date in our memories and our calendars, the 80th Anniversary of that very important day, when the world was able to come out from the shadow of the horrific experiences of war and look to the future, in commemoration and celebration.”

“It was very heart-warming to see our communities across St Helena, come together to pay their respects and support the marking of various events throughout the day, from the two readings of the Proclamation in the morning, to the Service, two-minute silence and the Wreath Laying and then in the evening with the Ringing of Church Bells.”

“I would like to convey my sincere thanks and appreciation, on behalf of the St Helena Veterans Association, to all who supported us in bringing this event to life.”

Photos

Reading of the Proclamation by Cllr Midwinter

Attendees at the Main Service

The ‘Reveille’ being played on the bugle.

Wreaths laid on the Cenotaph

The St Helena Veterans Association, with newly appointed Chairman, Joshua Deville (5th from the right)

High Knoll Fort lit up

