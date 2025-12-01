Select Committee 1 – Topics for Scrutiny

Select Committee 1 is pleased to announce the two key topics that will be scrutinised early in the new year:

Labour Market Strategy

Sustainable Use of Natural Resources and Enhancing Our Natural Capital

These topics have been selected due to their importance to the long-term well-being, development, and resilience of St Helena. The Committee welcomes contributions from all members of the public to support these inquiries.

We encourage anyone with relevant knowledge, lived experience, data, or professional insight to share their input. Submissions may include observations, case examples, or recommendations that could assist the Committee’s work.

Submissions can be sent to the Committee Secretary via email at marita.bagley@sainthelena.gov.sh, or by letter addressed to:

Committee Secretary, Legislative Council Office, The Castle.

All submissions must be received by 16:00 on Friday, 9 January 2026. Your contribution could help shape future policy —thank you for taking part.