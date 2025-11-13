St Helena is expected to experience unsettled sea conditions from Thursday 12 November 2025 to Sunday 16 November 2025, in both James and Rupert’s Bay.

Boat owners are advised to ensure their vessels are securely moored during this period.

Swimmers should exercise extreme caution when entering the water in James Bay and Rupert’s Bay and should refrain from using life rings and other lifesaving equipment for recreational purposes

Vehicle owners are advised to avoid parking near the rails along the seafront. Individuals are asked to exercise caution when in close proximity to the railings due to the potential risk of wave overspray and associated hazards.

The Emergency Planning Department will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates as necessary

SHG

13 November 2025