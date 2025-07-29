St Helena Government

School Open Days 2025

29 July 2025

All island schools will be hosting their annual Open Day from Friday, 01 August 2025 to Thursday, 07 August 2025. All parents, guardians, carers and members of the public are invited to attend.

Opening times are as follows:

Pilling Primary SchoolFriday, 01 August09:30 – 12:30
13:30 – 15:00
16:00 – 18:00
St Helena Secondary SchoolMonday, 04 August10:00 – 14:00
St Paul’s Primary SchoolWednesday, 06 August09:30 – 12:30
13:30 – 15:00
16:00 – 18:00
Harford Primary SchoolThursday, 07 August09:30 – 12:30
13:30 – 15:00
15:30 – 18:00

