School Open Days 2025

29 July 2025
All island schools will be hosting their annual Open Day from Friday, 01 August 2025 to Thursday, 07 August 2025. All parents, guardians, carers and members of the public are invited to attend.
Opening times are as follows:
|Pilling Primary School
|Friday, 01 August
|09:30 – 12:30
13:30 – 15:00
16:00 – 18:00
|St Helena Secondary School
|Monday, 04 August
|10:00 – 14:00
|St Paul’s Primary School
|Wednesday, 06 August
|09:30 – 12:30
13:30 – 15:00
16:00 – 18:00
|Harford Primary School
|Thursday, 07 August
|09:30 – 12:30
13:30 – 15:00
15:30 – 18:00