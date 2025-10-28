Road Resurfacing Project – November Schedule

The Roads Section would like to inform the public of further upcoming essential resurfacing works scheduled to begin in November 2025. These improvements are vital for maintaining the quality and safety of St Helena’s road network and are UK-funded through the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).

With effect from Tuesday 4 November, the Roads Section will be carrying out slurry work with the micro paver on the eastern side of the island. Please note the following key closure details:

Schedule of November 2025 Roadworks Road Closures Dates Daily Closure Time Diversion Routes Tomb Road to Hutt’s Gate Tuesday 4 November to Saturday 15 November 2025 09:00 to 15:00 The Dungeon via Gordon’s Post



Haul Road Bottom Woods to Longwood Gate Monday 17 November 2025 to Monday 26 January 2026 Haul Road Longwood Gate to Hutt’s Gate Wednesday 28 January to Saturday 07 March 2026 Haul Road

These works will affect regular public transport routes and may impact Emergency Services response times during the daily closure hours. We are working to complete this project as quickly as possible to minimise disruption.

Please be aware that on certain days, road closures may extend beyond the scheduled hours depending on progress and weather conditions.

All motorists are advised to expect delays when travelling through or around these areas during working hours. Please exercise extreme caution and strictly follow all posted signage and instructions from on-site staff.

The Roads Section would like to thank the public in advance for their co-operation, patience and understanding as these essential improvements are carried out.