Road Resurfacing Project – Ladder Hill to White Wall

The Roads Section would like to inform the public that resurfacing works will continue throughout October on the stretch of road between the top of Ladder Hill Road and the White Wall junction in Half Tree Hollow (HTH).

The majority of the work will be carried out using a slurry paver, but may also include milling, patching of defects, and other manual tasks. To facilitate these works, localised lane and road section closures will be in place between 09:00 – 15:00, with signage and diversion routes clearly marked. On certain days, closures may extend beyond these hours depending on progress and weather conditions.

In addition, preparatory works will begin on the next section between Gordon’s Post and Hutt’s Gate. This will involve cleaning the road surface, widening the road edges, and repairing defects in readiness for resurfacing in November.

Motorists are advised to expect delays when travelling through these areas during working hours and are kindly asked to exercise caution and follow posted signage.

The Roads Section would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding as these essential improvements are carried out.