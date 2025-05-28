Road Closure – Napoleon Street

The Highways Authority has granted approval for the closure of Napoleon Street from the Brow to Nosegay Lane from 09:00 to 15:00 on the following days:

Wednesday, 4 June 2025

Wednesday, 11 June 2025

Wednesday 18 June 2025

This closure is essential to facilitate slurry works, which will improve the surface quality of the road.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the duration of the closure. Roadside pavements will remain accessible, and on-site personnel will be readily available to guide pedestrians safely through the work area.

Side Path Road will remain open for vehicular traffic, specifically cars. Vehicles will be diverted near the Guide Hall at the brow, adhering to the 2-ton weight restriction in place. Trucks and buses will be required to divert at Constitution Road to access Jamestown. We encourage drivers of larger vehicles to plan their routes accordingly to minimise disruption.

The Road Section extends its sincere thanks to all residents and road users for their continued support and cooperation during these necessary works.