Road Closure: Lemon Tree Gut to the Junction in Sandy Bay, Nr Stitch’s Ridge

The public are advised that the Highway Authority has approved the closure of the road from Lemon Tree Gut to the Junction in Sandy Bay. This closure is currently in effect and will remain in place until Friday, 15 August 2025.

The road will be closed each day from 09:00 to 15:30 to allow the Forestry Section to fell a number of trees bordering the road that pose a risk to public safety.

No access will be permitted to vehicular or pedestrian traffic, including emergency service vehicles, during the closure. The public should use the diversion route across Sandy Bay Ridge.

The public are thanked for their cooperation during this closure.

SHG

12 August 2025

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh