Road Closure: Bates Branch to Fairyland Junction

The Highways Authority has granted approval for the temporary closure of the road from Bates Branch to Fairyland Junction in Blue Hill.

This essential closure is required to allow the Forestry Section of the Environment and Natural Resources Portfolio (ENRP) to conduct necessary tree pruning operations. These specific trees, located in the Cason’s area bordering the road, have been identified as posing a risk to public safety.

Closure Details:

Dates: Monday, 3 November 2025 Monday, 10 November 2025

Time: 09:00 to 15:00 on both days.

All emergency vehicles will be granted access throughout the closure period.

We appreciate your co-operation and patience while this important work is carried out to enhance public safety. Please plan alternative routes during the specified times.