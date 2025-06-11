Road Closure At Knollcombes

The Highways Authority has approved the temporary closure of the road at Knollcombes on Monday, 16 June, and Tuesday, 17 June 2025 from 09:00 to 15:00. This is to allow the Roads Section to carry out essential general maintenance work.

During this period, the diversion route for all traffic will be via Watercross Road and the Redhill Treatment Plant.

Only emergency services will be granted access to the closed section of the road.

Residents residing in the Knollcombes area will also be permitted to access their properties through the closed road.

The Roads Section extends its sincere thanks to all residents and road users for their continued support and cooperation during these necessary works. Your understanding helps us maintain safe and reliable road infrastructure.