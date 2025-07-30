Revised Public Transport Timetables

Commencing Monday, 4 August 2025, the Public Transport Service will implement revised timetables. These changes include adjustments due to the Ladder Hill Road closure, which will be in effect until Friday, 22 August 2025.

In addition to the Ladder Hill Road-related changes, the following amendments will also take effect on the Public Transport Service from Monday, 4 August, including:

ROUTE DESTINATION AND TIMES Route 2 Levelwood: The Thursday morning 09:30 service from Levelwood to Jamestown and returning at 13:00 will no longer continue, but will now operate on Saturdays. Route 4 Sandy Bay: There will be a monthly service departing Sandy Bay to Jamestown and return, operating every last Friday of the month.

All changes can be viewed in the revised timetables on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/publictransportservice/.

SHG appreciates the community’s understanding and continued support as we work to provide a more efficient and sustainable public transport system for St Helena. We will keep you informed of any further changes to the bus timetables that will take place after Ladder Hill Road reopens.