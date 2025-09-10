Revised Immigration Section Opening Hours

Please be advised that the Immigration Section will have revised opening hours from Thursday, 11 September to Monday, 15 September 2025.

During this period, the section will be open to the public from 09:00 to 12:00 only on the following dates:

Thursday, 11 September 2025

Friday, 12 September 2025

Monday, 15 September 2025

These temporary changes are necessary to facilitate our move from the Jamestown office to our new location in Rupert’s.

Normal business hours will resume at 08:30 on Tuesday, 16 September 2025.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make this important transition.