Reminder: Police and Crime Panel Meeting

A meeting of the Police and Crime Panel will take place on Thursday, 13 November 2025 from 13:00 to 15:00. This meeting will be held at the conference room in Customs House, Jamestown.

The agenda will include a Police and Crime Panel report from the Temporary Director of Police and a question and answer (QA) section from the panel.

The report summary can be found on the SHG Website: The Royal St Helena Police Service | St Helena Government

For more information, please contact the Temporary Director of Police, Kevin Weir, by telephone on (00290) 22626 or by email through kevin.weir@sainthelena.gov.sh

SHG

12 November 2025