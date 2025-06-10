Public Information Meetings – Wastewater Management Project (Amended Dates)

The Programme Management Office (PMO) will be holding public information meetings in June 2025 to provide an update on the Wastewater Management Project. This project focuses on improving the sewage in, Half Tree Hollow and Jamestown and is being delivered under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP). These sessions will be held as a joint engagement with the PMO, Connect St Helena, and Environmental Health.

These meetings are intended to share the latest developments on the project and to gather feedback from the community. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and engage directly with the team responsible for delivering this important infrastructure work.

All meetings will commence at 19:00 and will take place as follows:

Date Venue Tuesday, 24 June Community Centre, Half Tree Hollow Thursday, 26 June Museum, Jamestown

Tea, coffee, and cake will be provided.

Public participation and input are welcomed, as community views will help shape the future of this essential service.

10 June 2025

