Public Health Advisory: Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) Guidance

Following the previous public announcement regarding the current outbreak, the Health and Social Care Portfolio (HSC) issues this advisory to provide clear and accurate information regarding the current increase in Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) cases, particularly concerning guidelines for returning to school and work.

About Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease

HFMD is a very common, usually mild, viral illness that primarily affects children. It spreads easily through coughs, sneezes, touch, and poor hand hygiene. The illness usually resolves on its own within 7 to 10 days.

Symptoms generally include:

Fever and sore throat

Mouth ulcers

Small blisters appearing on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet

The severity of symptoms can vary widely, from a few blisters to a more unpleasant illness involving high temperature, muscle aches, and fatigue. Serious complications are extremely rare.

Management and Isolation Guidelines

Treating HFMD is the same as treating a common cold. There is no specific cure, however, simple pain relievers and fever reducers (like paracetamol or ibuprofen) may help manage the symptoms.

It is important to note the following official guidance:

Isolation is not required for infection control reasons. Isolation measures have not been shown to be effective in reducing transmission of HFMD. Return to school/work is determined by well-being: If symptoms are mild and the individual feels well enough , they may attend school or work as normal, even if blisters are still present.

, they may attend school or work as normal, even if blisters are still present. If the individual is too unwell (e.g. due to high temperature, severe sore throat, muscle aches, or significant fatigue), they should stay home until they feel well enough to return.

(e.g. due to high temperature, severe sore throat, muscle aches, or significant fatigue), they should stay home until they feel well enough to return. In the event of a widespread outbreak of a common illness there is no need to see a doctor for a sick note, even if they are off sick for more than three days. Please seek medical advice if you are worried about your child’s symptoms or medical well-being.

There is no need to wait for the rash to completely resolve before returning to normal activities if the individual is feeling better.

