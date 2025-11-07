Port Closure

The public are advised that on Tuesday 11 November 2025, Ruperts Port including the beach area and the whole of Lower Ruperts will be closed from 07:00 hours due to the movement of containers in preparation for the next call of the MV Karoline.

Access to the Port will only be granted to those persons and vehicles with authorisation from the Port Management.

Port Control would like to thank the public for their understanding and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

SHG

07 November 2025