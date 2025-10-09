Police Appeal: Help Locate Missing Man

The Royal St Helena Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to urgently locate Greg Coleman.

Mr Coleman, a 34-year-old man from Levelwood, was last seen at approximately 22:00 last night, Wednesday, 8 October 2025.

He was reported missing by his family this morning, and search teams have been actively looking for him since. The police have concerns for his safety and welfare.

We urge anyone who may have seen Mr Coleman, or who has any information regarding his current whereabouts, to please contact the Royal St Helena Police at Coleman House immediately on 22626.

Photo

Greg Coleman