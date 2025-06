The Royal St Helena Police (RSHP) are investigating a serious incident that occurred at High Knoll Fort during Easter Weekend 2025.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have been in that area between 13:00 on Friday 18 April and 18:00 on Saturday 19 April 2025. Anyone who was in that area during the given times or has any information, is encouraged to contact DC Joshua Deville by telephone on 22626 or by email through cid@sainthelena.gov.sh

SHG

18 June 2025