Planned Emergency Exercise at St Helena Airport – 12 November 2025

The Emergency Planning Department would like to advise that the St Helena Airport along with the St Helena Government (SHG) First Responders will be conducting a major incident exercise on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

This is a pre-planned training exercise to test emergency response procedures. During this time, members of the public may notice activity at Bradleys Camp and emergency vehicles (with blue lights) travelling between Bradleys Camp and the airport.

Please do not be alarmed — this exercise is not a real emergency.

Members of the public are kindly asked to stay away from the area if possible to allow the exercise to proceed safely and without disruption.

We thank you for your understanding and cooperation while this essential training takes place.