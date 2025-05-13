Papanui Wreck Buoy Restored

St Helena Port Control is pleased to announce the successful recovery and restoration of the navigational aid marking the Papanui wreck in James Bay.

Thanks to the vigilance and community spirit of local fishermen, the buoy was located and returned to Port Control several days later by the crew of the MFV John Melliss.

Fisherman, Dorian Caswell, affectionately known as ‘Duffy’, commented:

“I predicted to my wife Christine, as I was leaving Friday evening 21 March, that I would find the buoy on my fishing trip on board the MFV John Melliss to Bonaparte Seamount.

On Saturday morning, 22 March, whilst on watch at 05:00, I saw the light flashing on my starboard side and immediately knew it was the buoy. I woke my crew member Donovan O’Bey and changed course towards the flashing light and we saw that it was the missing buoy. We retrieved the buoy approximately 63 nautical miles from St Helena.”

St Helena Port Control extends its sincere gratitude and appreciation to the captain and crew of the MFV John Melliss for their prompt and efficient action in locating and returning this vital navigational aid. Their efforts ensure the continued safety of all boat users in the vicinity of the Papanui wreck.

Photo

The buoy after recovery