New Public Toilet Facilities Opening in Rupert’s

The public are advised of the upcoming opening of new, modern public toilet and shower facilities located in Rupert’s, adjacent to the Saints Tuna Corporation building.

These new facilities, which include gender-neutral toilets, showers, and a dedicated baby changing cubicle, will be open for public use starting Friday, 28 November 2025.

Key Information

Location: Rupert’s, adjacent to Saints Tuna Corporation.

Opening Date: Friday, 28 November 2025.

Access: The facilities will remain open to the public at all times, except for when the port is operating at Level 3 (when a ship is in the harbour).

Closure of Old Facilities

From the opening date of the new facilities (Friday, 28 November), the public should no longer use the old toilet facilities, which will be locked and permanently closed. It is intended for the old structure to be demolished and its footprint remediated to blend with the surrounding area.

Request for Respectful Use & Reporting Issues

The public is requested to use the new facilities respectfully to ensure their longevity and cleanliness for all users.

To report any issues regarding fixtures or fittings, please contact Gina Henry, Crown Estates Officer via gina.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh or Tel: 22270.

Waste Management Services is responsible for the routine cleaning of these facilities. All cleanliness issues must be reported to Karl Martin, Environmental Officer Risk Management, via karl.martin@sainthelena.gov.sh or Tel: 24724.

Photos

Baby-changing facility

Gender-neutral toilet

Showers

The new amenity facilities