New Director of Education, Skills and Employment Appointed

SHG is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Ceri Morgan as the new Director of Education, Skills and Employment. Mr Morgan arrived on the island in July, succeeding Marie Horton, who has completed her contract and returned to the UK.

Mr Morgan brings a wealth of experience to the role, with a background in education and skills development from his work in UK schools, the Department for Education, and various international assignments. He is eager to build on the excellent work already underway and continue to progress the education improvement journey on St Helena.

We extend a warm welcome to Ceri as he settles into the community.

Photo

Ceri Morgan