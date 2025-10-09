Missing Person Police Appeal Update

Today, as a result of a report of a missing person, the Royal St Helena Police (RSHP) activated its missing person procedures, together with its partner agencies. During the course of our initial inquiries, RSHP issued an appeal to the public seeking any information of the last known whereabouts of Mr Greg Coleman. The RSHP would like to thank the public for their kind assistance in relation to Greg Coleman and no further assistance is required at this time.

We would like to thank all of our partner agencies who assisted us with this matter.