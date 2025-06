Minister for Safety, Security and Home Affairs Jeffrey Ellick, will depart the island on Saturday 21 June 2025 to travel to South Africa for personal reasons.

In Minister Ellick’s absence, Minister Mark Brooks has been assigned ministerial responsibility for the Safety, Security and Home Affairs Portfolio.

Minister Mark Brooks can be contacted by email through mark.brooks@sainthelena.gov.sh

SHG

20 June 2025