Live Hearing of Select Committee 1 – Monday 19 May 2025

12 May 2025

Select Committee 1 will hold its fourth live hearing in the Council Chamber, The Castle, on Monday 19 May 2025. The topic under scrutiny is Health & Social Care: Provision of Facilities and Services with the focus primarily on the following:

  • Hospital (including Palliative care)
  • Community Care Centre, Sheltered Accommodation and Domiciliary Care
  • Safe Haven and Children’s Home.

Members of the public and interested persons are invited to attend.

The meeting will start at 10:00 and the proceedings will be broadcast live on SAMS Radio 1.

