Live Hearing of Select Committee 1 – Monday 19 May 2025

Select Committee 1 will hold its fourth live hearing in the Council Chamber, The Castle, on Monday 19 May 2025. The topic under scrutiny is Health & Social Care: Provision of Facilities and Services with the focus primarily on the following:

Hospital (including Palliative care)

Community Care Centre, Sheltered Accommodation and Domiciliary Care

Safe Haven and Children’s Home.

Members of the public and interested persons are invited to attend.



The meeting will start at 10:00 and the proceedings will be broadcast live on SAMS Radio 1.