Live Hearing of Select Committee 1 – Monday 19 May 2025

12 May 2025
Select Committee 1 will hold its fourth live hearing in the Council Chamber, The Castle, on Monday 19 May 2025. The topic under scrutiny is Health & Social Care: Provision of Facilities and Services with the focus primarily on the following:
- Hospital (including Palliative care)
- Community Care Centre, Sheltered Accommodation and Domiciliary Care
- Safe Haven and Children’s Home.
Members of the public and interested persons are invited to attend.
The meeting will start at 10:00 and the proceedings will be broadcast live on SAMS Radio 1.