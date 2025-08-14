Ladder Hill Road Reopening

With the reopening of Ladder Hill Road, the Public Transport Service (PTS) will return to its original timetable. Please note, however, that a few minor amendments have been made to improve efficiency.

The following changes will take effect immediately:

Route 2 – Levelwood: The bus that previously departed Bellstone at 13:34 and 19:27 will now depart five minutes earlier, at 13:29 and 19:22, seven days a week. This means all stops along this route will have a slightly earlier pickup time. The bus will now connect with Route 1 at Hutts Gate at 13:45 and 19:45 for passengers traveling to Jamestown.

Route 4: The bus departing from Sandy Bay Chapel on Saturdays and the last Friday of each month will now leave at an earlier time of 08:50. Additionally, there will now be a bus changeover at the Half Tree Hollow Salvation Army Hall for journeys to and from Jamestown on certain days. Please consult the new timetables for full details on these connections.

All changes can be viewed in the revised timetables on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/publictransportservice/.

The public are thanked for their understanding as we work to make these services more efficient for everyone.