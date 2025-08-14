Ladder Hill Road Reopening – 18 August 2025

Following the successful completion of resurfacing work, the Roads Section is pleased to announce that Ladder Hill Road will reopen on Monday, 18 August 2025, at 07:00.

This project, which has significantly improved the road’s condition, was made possible with funding from the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).

We thank the public for their patience and cooperation during this essential maintenance work.

Thanks are also extended to the Roads Section for their efforts and dedication in getting this projected completed in good time.

