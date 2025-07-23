Ladder Hill Road Closure – August 2025

Following our previous announcement, please be advised that Ladder Hill Road will be closed from 09:00 on Monday, 04 August until Friday, 22 August 2025 at 15:30, weather permitting.

The Roads Section has received confirmation that they will be receiving a new consignment of bitumen on Voyage 17 later this week and the planned re-surfacing works will commence as soon as the off-loading is complete.

This closure is to allow the Roads Section to carry out full-width surface works with the micro-paver. Funded by the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), these rehabilitation works form part of the primary road network project.

Emergency services and public transport will also be affected. All vehicles needing to travel in and out of Jamestown during this time must travel via Side Path or Constitution Hill Road. Suitable road closure signage will be in place.

Please note that Jacobs Ladder will remain accessible, including the halfway path connecting to Shy Road.

Car-sharing is encouraged to reduce the cost of travel.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and understanding during these important works.

SHG

23 July 2025