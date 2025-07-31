Ladder Hill Road Closure – Arrival of Bitumen

The Roads Section is pleased to announce that they have received the replacement consignment of bitumen and after initial testing found the product suitable.

Therefore, weather permitting, the closure of Ladder Hill road will go ahead as planned from 09:00 Monday, 04 August to 15:30 on Friday, 22 August 2025.

Emergency services and public transport will also be affected. All vehicles needing to travel in and out of Jamestown during this time must travel via Side Path or Constitution Hill Road. Suitable road closure signage will be in place.

Please note that Jacobs Ladder will remain accessible, including the halfway path connecting to Shy Road.

Car-sharing is encouraged to reduce the cost of travel.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and understanding during these important works.

SHG

31 July 2025



http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh