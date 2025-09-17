Jamestown Port Closure

The public and all wharf stakeholders are advised that the Port of Jamestown will be closed from 06:00 on Thursday 18 September 2025 for the movement of containers and will reopen as soon as operations are completed. This is in preparation for the next call of the MV Karoline.

Port users are asked not to cause any vehicular obstruction during this time as it will make the operation of the heavy equipment difficult or impossible.

Any inconvenience is regretted and the public and port users are thanked in advance for their patience and understanding

SHG

17 September 2025