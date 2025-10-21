Important Notice Regarding Contacting Dental Services Staff

The Dental Clinic is committed to providing consistent and high-quality dental care to all residents. We value the dedication of our dental staff and their commitment to patient well-being.

To ensure staff are able to maintain a proper work-life balance and provide focused professional service during operating hours, we must respectfully request the general public to refrain from contacting Dental Services staff at their private residences for any dental-related issues.

Accessing staff through private channels outside of the official service hours is inappropriate and can disrupt their personal time.

All dental inquiries, appointments, or concerns must be directed through the official Dental Services contact numbers 25387 / 22500 (Jamestown Hospital).

Reminder of Official Working Hours

Our normal working hours are:

Monday to Friday: 08:30 to 16:00

We kindly ask for the public’s full cooperation in respecting this policy and using the established contact procedures during the official hours listed above.

We thank you for helping us support our team and maintain professional standards of care.