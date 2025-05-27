HM Customs and Immigration Services – Revised Opening Hours

The public are advised of the following revised opening times for HM Customs and Immigration which will be effective from Monday, 2 June 2025:

Customs

Monday to Friday 09:00 – 15:00

Immigration

In order to provide a more streamlined service to customers in advance, Immigration is trialling the following opening times:

Mondays and Fridays – Drop in from 09:00 to 15:00 (no appointment necessary)

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – by appointment only (Call 25987, 25988 or 22236 to book an appointment in advance).

HM Customs and Immigration would like to thank the public for their cooperation and understanding during this period of change.