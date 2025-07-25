HM Customs and Immigration Closure

HM Customs and Immigration would like to advise the public that their offices will be closed at various times over the next two weeks starting from Monday, 28 July to Friday, 08 August 2025, to accommodate essential specialised training. Due to the varying schedule of this training, operating hours for the upcoming two weeks will be as follows:

Monday to Friday: 09:00 – 15:00 (for businesses and individuals receiving and issuing items/shipments)

Monday to Wednesday: 09:00 – 15:00 (open for Ascension Cargo only)

Thursday to Friday: 09:00 – 15:00 (open for all cargo)

Please note that HM Customs and Immigration will close daily from 12:00 to 13:00. During the training period, the reception desk will remain unattended, and staff will have limited access to email, which may cause delays in responding to enquiries.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and understanding.

SHG

25 July 2025