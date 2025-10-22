Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease Identified on Island

The Health and Social Care Portfolio (HSC) wishes to inform the public that cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) have been identified among children on the island.

Dr Peter Moss, Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist, explains:

“Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) is a common viral infection in children. It causes a rash on the palms, soles, and mouth, hence the name. It is not dangerous, does not cause serious illness, and has nothing to do with the animal disease ‘Foot and Mouth’.

HFMD is usually mild, and children recover within 7 to 10 days. Symptoms can include fever, sore throat, mouth ulcers, and small blisters or rashes on the hands, feet, or buttocks.”

The illness spreads through coughing, sneezing, close contact, and touching contaminated surfaces. Parents and caregivers can help limit its spread by:

Keeping children with symptoms at home until they are well;

Encouraging frequent handwashing with soap and water;

Teaching children to cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing.

People with signs and symptoms of HFMD do not routinely have to be reviewed by a Health Care professional. Parents should seek medical advice if their child is unable to drink fluids or develops a persistent high fever that does not respond to Paracetamol or Ibuprofen.

The HSC is monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates if needed.