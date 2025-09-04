Extension of Deadline for Expressions of Interest in Speaker and Deputy Speaker Roles

The closing date for expressions of interest in the roles of Speaker and Deputy Speaker has been extended to Monday, 8 September 2025.

This extension is to accommodate the recent provision enabling public officers to stand for election to these roles.

We encourage all interested and eligible individuals to submit their expressions of interest by the new deadline.

Interested persons are encouraged to contact the Legislative Council Office on telephone: 22590 or via email: morgan.thomas-henry@sainthelena.gov.sh or Marita.Bagley@sainthelena.gov.sh for further details and to register your name by 16:00 on Monday, 8 September 2025.