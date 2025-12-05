Expressions of Interest – Provision of Cleaning Services for St Helena Government Premises

Reference CS-1730-SHG

St Helena Government is seeking expressions of interest for the provision of cleaning services for SHG premises.

Full documentation and the specifications can be found on the St Helena Government e-procurement system which can be accessed via: https://in-tendhost.co.uk/sainthelena following registration on the system.

User guides are available via the ‘Supplier Information’ tab to assist prospective suppliers registering on the e-Procurement system.

All communication, clarifications, general questions and submissions of your responses must be made via the e-Procurement Portal.

Please refer to the e-Procurement System for the key dates, including the tender submission date.

The deadline for submission of expressions of interest is 12 noon on Monday, 5 January 2026.

Interested parties should note that this opportunity is not being advertised overseas.