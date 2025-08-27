Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Legislative Council

Expressions of Interest are invited from members of the public to fill the vacant office of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Legislative Council. Interested persons must be registered as an Elector on the Register of Electors which came into effect from 1 July 2025.

The Speaker presides over meetings of Legislative Council and ensures the observance of rules of order. The Speaker is non-voting. The Speaker is also the President of the local Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. Another activity of the Speaker is to oversee the Complaints procedure for conducting investigations into complaints made against Elected Members, in accordance with the Code of Conduct for Members of Legislative Council.

In the absence of the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker assumes these responsibilities.

In accordance with Section 55 of the St Helena, Ascension and Tristan Da Cunha Constitution, both positions are elected by Elected Members of Council; this election will take place at the first sitting of Legislative Council, soon after the General Election 2025. Eligible members of the public who have put themselves forward, for both positions, must be proposed and seconded by different Elected Members. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker will take up office immediately following his/her election.

Interested persons are encouraged to contact the Legislative Council Office on telephone: 22590 or via email: morgan.thomas-henry@sainthelena.gov.sh or Marita.Bagley@sainthelena.gov.sh for further details and to register your name by 16:00 on Friday, 5 September 2025.