Executive Council Announces Issuing of ExCo Meeting Top Lines and Agenda

In keeping with the Chief Minister and Ministers’ commitment to openness and transparency, St Helena Government is pleased to announce that the top lines and agenda of Executive Council meetings will be published following each meeting.

These top lines will offer a broad overview of the key matters discussed and the outcomes reached, ensuring the public remains informed and engaged with the business of Government. Items which are sensitive and/or contain personal information will be marked as such on the agenda and depending on the subject matter, might not be referred to in the top lines.