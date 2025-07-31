Economic Development Portfolio Offices Closed – Friday, 01 August 2025

Please be advised that the Economic Development Portfolio will be holding a staff away day on Friday, 01 August 2025.

As a result, all Economic Development offices, including the Tourist Office and Property Office, will be closed for the entire day.

This closure will affect the following services within the Property Section:

Crown Estates

Land Registry

Housing

For urgent Housing Services and maintenance requests, please call the reception at Essex House on 22270 during this time.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. Normal business hours will resume on Monday, 04 August 2025.