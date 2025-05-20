Economic Development Investment Programme: Public Information Meetings

The Programme Management Office will be holding a series of public information meetings during May 2025. These meetings are being held to provide the public with the opportunity to hear directly about the different areas of work being undertaken as part of the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), and to ask any questions they may have of the delivery team.

These meetings will include updates on works being undertaken under the Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development and New Prison.

All meetings will commence at 19:00 and will take place as follows:

Date Venue Monday, 26 May Museum of St Helena, Jamestown Tuesday, 27 May St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Wednesday, 28 May Harford Community Centre Thursday, 29 May Kingshurst Community Centre

All members of the public are encouraged to attend.

SHG

20 May 2025

