Economic Development Investment Programme: Public Information Meetings

20 May 2025
The Programme Management Office will be holding a series of public information meetings during May 2025. These meetings are being held to provide the public with the opportunity to hear directly about the different areas of work being undertaken as part of the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), and to ask any questions they may have of the delivery team.
These meetings will include updates on works being undertaken under the Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development and New Prison.
All meetings will commence at 19:00 and will take place as follows:
|Date
|Venue
|Monday, 26 May
|Museum of St Helena, Jamestown
|Tuesday, 27 May
|St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
|Wednesday, 28 May
|Harford Community Centre
|Thursday, 29 May
|Kingshurst Community Centre
All members of the public are encouraged to attend.
SHG
20 May 2025