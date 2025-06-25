Day of the Seafarer – 25 June

The International Day of the Seafarer, celebrated annually on 25 June, recognises the vital contributions of seafarers to the global economy and maritime sector.

This is an opportune time to share the stories of two St Helenians who have made a career as a seafarer and work in the maritime industry.

Kevin Williams

Kevin Williams started his career as a Junior Engineer/cadet with Curnow Shipping in September 1993 where he gained extensive experience aboard the RMS St Helena. Kevin progressed through the ranks from 4th Engineer to Marine Engineer Superintendent whilst working for different companies across the UK on various vessels. Whilst working in his seafaring role, Kevin also earned Master’s degrees in Business Administration from Middlesex University and Sustainable Maritime Operations from the University of Plymouth, along with an Honours degree in Engineering and Management from Portsmouth University.

He is currently the Head of Research Ship Engineering /Marine Engineer Manager at the National Oceanography Centre in Southampton, UK, which is a research organisation focused on understanding and protecting our ocean, and one that recognises that a key part of having a safe maritime future is keeping the environment we operate in safe.

Kevin’s message to those interested in pursuing a career in maritime:

“It’s such a diverse industry with great opportunities and one I highly recommend. With more than 70% of the earth’s surface covered by water and the vital role it plays in earth’s climate management and 90% of global trade conducted by sea, the maritime industry has a significant role to play in our existence. It can be said that we understand more of the surface of the moon than we do of the oceans around us.

St Helenians more than most know the importance of our oceans so why not take that step into a career in the maritime industry; the roles out there are endless.”

Julian Anthony

After six years in the Royal Navy, Julian’s passion for travel and adventure led him to the superyacht industry. His prior maritime experience quickly helped him secure a position as a deckhand, from which he advanced to Lead Deck.

Julian commented:

“I have been fortunate to work on different yachts which include Lauren L, VAVA II, A, Idynasty, Skat, and I am currently working on H3 as Bosun which means that I have full responsibility for the maintenance and upkeep of the exterior of the yacht and I manage the deck team.

My work as a seafarer has allowed me to travel to so many places around the world. Some of my most memorable experiences are:

sailing through Indonesia

visiting the remote islands of Raja Ampat

seeing Komodo Dragons in the wild

anchoring of an active volcano

seeing the Great Barrier Reef in Australia

sailing the Hawaiian Islands

travelling to Alaska and seeing glaciers, surfing icebergs, river fishing for salmon with brown bears on the opposite bank and flying in a helicopter to the top of a snow capped volcano for sundowners

travelling to the Bahamas and seeing the swimming pigs

transiting the Suez and Panama Canals on numerous occasions.

We extend our sincere gratitude and wish all seafarers, past and present, on St Helena and overseas a successful Seafarer’s Day.

If you are a seafarer or work within the maritime industry and are interested in sharing your experiences or contributing your skills to the development of young people on St Helena, we encourage you to connect with us. Please contact Maritime Authority via email through terri.clingham@sainthelena.gov.sh or by telephone on (00290) 25970. Alternatively contact Education Consultant, Wendy Benjamin, at wendy.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh or (00290) 23043/63351.

