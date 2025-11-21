Darkdale Wreck Buoy

The Marine Enforcement Section reminds all boat users that the buoy marking the Darkdale wreck is a location marker only.

It is strictly prohibited to tie or secure any vessels to this buoy for diving, fishing, or other marine activities.



This buoy is in place solely to identify the wreck’s position and ensure navigational safety. Tying boats to the buoy may cause damage to the marker, create safety hazards, and interfere with its intended purpose.

All mariners are asked to respect this rule to help preserve the wreck site.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Should you have further queries please contact the Marine Enforcement Section.

Contact Details:

T: 25947/64642

SHG

21 November

www.sainthelena.gov.sh