Customs, Immigration and Port Control to Ruperts

The public are advised that Customs, Immigration, and Port Control will begin relocating from Customs House at the Wharf to the new Rupert’s Cargo Facility starting Monday, 08 September 2025.

Services in Jamestown will continue as normal until the move is complete; however, please note there may be some disruptions during the transition. Staff will also have limited access to email and telephone communications during this period.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience and understanding.

Further updates and information will be shared as the relocation progresses.

SHG

05 September 2025

www.sainthelena.gov.sh