Customs and Immigration Office Closure
The Customs and Immigration office at Liberation House in Rupert’s will be closed to the public on Wednesday, 15 October 2025 due to staff training.
Normal operations will resume on Thursday, 16 October 2025.
We thank the public for their understanding.
St Helena Government Communications Hub
Telephone: 22470
Email: communications@sainthelena.gov.sh
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.