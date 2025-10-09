St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Customs and Immigration Office Closure

9 October 2025

The Customs and Immigration office at Liberation House in Rupert’s will be closed to the public on Wednesday, 15 October 2025 due to staff training. 

Normal operations will resume on Thursday, 16 October 2025.

We thank the public for their understanding.

St Helena Government Communications Hub

Telephone: 22470
Email: communications@sainthelena.gov.sh