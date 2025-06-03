Controlled Rock Removal – Tuesday 10 June

The Rock Guards will carry out a controlled rock removal on the hillside of Ladder Hill, above the Museum on Tuesday, 10 June 2025, from 10:00 to 13:00.

During this time, the road from the back of the Prison to the entrance of the Grand Parade will be closed to pedestrians and vehicular traffic. Vehicular traffic will be diverted through Church Lane and Shy Road.

Parking will be prohibited at the Museum car parks during this time. Vehicle owners are asked to remove their vehicles prior to this closure. Pedestrians using Jacob’s ladder will be diverted at the half way footpath where appropriate signage and marshals will be in place.

The Rock Guards extends sincere thanks to the public for their continued support and cooperation during these necessary works.

SHG

03 June 2025

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh