Clarification on Points of Contact for Minister’s Ellick and Henry

Further to the press releases issued on Friday, 20 June, announcing that Ministers Jeffrey Ellick and Martin Henry will be off-island, Chief Minister, Julie Thomas, wishes to clarify the ministerial arrangement in place during their absence, especially since the current Council will enter Purdah on 30 June 2025.

Please note that Ministers’ Mark Brooks and Christine Scipio have agreed to serve as on-island points of contact. Minister Scipio will be the on-island point of contact for the Health & Social Care (H&SC) portfolio and can be reached via email at Christine.Scipio@sainthelena.gov.sh. However, Minister Henry will retain overall responsibility for H&SC and will still be contactable at Martin.Henry@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Similarly, Minister Brooks will be the on-island point of contact for the Safety, Security & Home Affairs (SS&HA) portfolio and can be reached via email at mark.brooks@sainthelena.gov.sh. However, Minister Ellick will remain responsible for SS&HA and will still be contactable at jeffrey.ellick@sainthelena.gov.sh.

On-island points of contacts have been established to ensure both portfolios have local on-island representation and that the public are aware of whom to contact should urgent matters arise requiring ministerial input.

SHG

23 June 2025