Changes to Public Transport Service – Festive Season

8 December 2025
The following changes to the public transport bus schedule will apply for the festive season:
- Route 4: (Blue Hill) The bus normally departing from Blue Hill on the last Thursday of each month, will operate on Thursday, 18 December 2025.
- Route 4: (Sandy Bay Chapel) The bus normally departing from Sandy Bay Chapel on the last Friday of each month, will operate on Friday, 19 December 2025.
Service Changes
- Only the everyday routes will operate on 25, 26, 30 December 2025 and 1 January 2026 as per the published timetables.
- For Routes 2 and 3, the scheduled service departing Grand Parade at 16:10 (Monday to Fridays) will not operate between 25 December 2025 and 1 January 2026. Normal service will resume on 2 January 2026.
Additional Services
Thursday 18 December – Festival of Lights
Route 1: Departs Bottom Woods at 18:00, follows the normal route into Jamestown. Return service will depart the Grand Parade, Jamestown at 22:30.
Route 3: Departs White Wall at 18.00, via New Ground, Rosemary Plain, White Gate, HTH into Jamestown. Return service will depart the Grand Parade, Jamestown at 22:30.
Wednesday 24 December – Christmas Eve
Routes 1 and 3: Service to Longwood and St Paul’s area, will depart the Grand Parade Jamestown at midnight 24 December 2025.
Thursday 1 January 2026 – New Year’s Day
Routes 1 and 3: Service to Longwood and St Paul’s area, will depart the Grand Parade, Jamestown at 01:30 following New Year’s Eve celebrations.
For normal scheduled journeys, please see the timetables at bus shelters around the island, online at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/publictransportservice/, speak to the public transport drivers, or contact the Transport Section on 23208 / 23643 during normal office hours. Please be reminded that you have various options on times you can travel in and out of Jamestown using the current schedule.
Ticket fares
- Short journey (up to 3 miles) £2.45
- Medium journey (up to 6 miles) £3.15
- Long journey (6 + miles) £3.60