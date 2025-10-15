Caution: St Helena Airport Phishing E-mail

St Helena Airport has experienced an email spoofing incident. Fraudulent emails have been sent appearing to come from airport staff members Scott Stander, CNS and IT Specialist or Gwyneth Howell, CEO and Accountable Manager.

If you receive any email from these names that seems suspicious and resembles the image below:

Do not open the email .

. Do not click on any links.

Do not download any attachments.

Please delete the email immediately and, if applicable, report it to your IT Department or line manager.

We are actively investigating this issue and implementing additional security measures to prevent further incidents.

Thank you for your vigilance and cooperation.

Image