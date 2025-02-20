The Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio (ESE) will be hosting Careers Fair 2025 on Thursday, 20 March 2025 at New Horizons and the Leisure Park. The fair will open at 11:00 and close at 19:00. Emergency Services will be located in the Mule Yard.

The aim of the fair is to provide attendees with essential career advice, explore employment opportunities, and promote career development.

This event brings together employers, business owners and representatives from a wide range of organisations to showcase various career paths.

Whether you are looking for career advice to help guide your professional journey, seeking hands-on experience and potential employment opportunities with business representatives, or eager to explore a diverse career path, Careers Fair 2025 has something for you.

There are still stalls available for registration, however, spaces are limited. To secure a spot, please contact the Career Access Office by telephone on 25832 or email Career Access Manager, Glen Yon, at Glen.Yon@sainthelena.gov.sh or Support Officer and Placement Co-ordinator, Sherrilee Phillips, at Sherrilee.Phillips@sainthelena.gov.sh.

ESE encourages interested parties to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.