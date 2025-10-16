Arrival of MV Karoline

The MV Karoline is scheduled to arrive at James Bay on Tuesday 21 October 2025 at 06:00. Weather permitting the vessel will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty and cargo operations will commence as soon as practical.

The public are therefore advised that the whole of Lower Rupert’s including the beach area, will be closed from 06:00 on Tuesday 21 October 2025. During this time the port will be in Security State Level Three and will remain until all cargo operations are completed and the vessel has departed.

Access into the port will be strictly prohibited and will be limited to authorised personnel and those persons who have made prior arrangements with St Helena Port Control.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

16 October 2025